Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

What you need to know: Nov. 29

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
What you need to know: Nov. 29

What you need to know: Nov. 29

Good morning, North State!

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Nov.

29
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What you need to know: Nov. 29

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

This morning the shasta county sheriff's office is searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

The sheriff's office says shane montgomery shot at someone wednesday night.

In the parking lot of the montgomery creek store near highway 299.

The victim was not injured.

The sheriffs office is asking anyone with information to contact them.

### a federal bankruptcy court judge rejected pg&amp;e's latest attempt to change a california law.

The utility attempted to overturn a century old law that requires utilities to pay for damages from wildfires started by their equipment.... pg&amp;e faces at least $20 billion in losses stemming from the deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018, including the camp fire.

Pg&amp;e can still appeal the judge's decision.

#### the c-h-p says thanksgiving continues to be one of the deadlier holidays for drivers.

Officers began their maximum enforcement period wednesday and made 157 d-u-i- arrests within the first six hours.

The c-h-p continues to patrol the roads today... the enforcement period ends this sunday.

### breaking news this morning oroville police are responding to a crime scene.

Action news now jafet serrato is in oroville where authorities have closed a street jafet what can you tell us.

We will continue to work for more information about this situation and will bring it to you.

You're never more than 10 minutes away




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sallyweeround2

Wendy C. Walter 🇺🇸 ☀️🌊⛵⚓ @neeratanden Do you really believe what you just said? We don't need to protest the impeachment, we know it's going… https://t.co/2bVSJUEru0 5 seconds ago

deejaybazenga

DEEJAY BAZENGA RT @CKirubi: As you shape your future be very tactful. All your decisions should be adding up to your final goal. There’s no need of spendi… 5 seconds ago

loveridge_dale

R Loveridge @RepAdamSchiff “What You Need to Know is Trump will wear the Impeachment as a badge of honor. This impeachment prov… https://t.co/RtojUzEm3a 6 seconds ago

_cmahomie_

CM🦋❄️🎄 RT @j_kindley2: “I know what you’re looking for, but I’m complete. I know what you need, but it won’t be me” https://t.co/5XvzyUTZNO 12 seconds ago

__supremebliss

𝕚𝕟 𝕥𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕥 • 🧘🏾‍♀️🍃 RT @theauriclife: Moon in Libra, Mars sextile Saturn, Moon square Jupiter, Mercury square Neptune. Things slow down with a push-pull effec… 12 seconds ago

2102Nisrin

Nisrin🐝❤ I just don't understand how heartless somebody can be. You just need a little bit of empathy. I don't know what to… https://t.co/0XzH8wj2Ej 13 seconds ago

birth_marxist

[cam.] RT @whatshakesloose: I know y’all are obsessed with Marx but it’s embarrassing we feel any desire or need to justify how bad gentrification… 14 seconds ago

Xclusivekesh

Kesha Brooks RT @iamwesternave: A lot of you niggas need to stop claiming the Crenshaw district. Y’all don’t know what it means to take that dash down 5… 14 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.