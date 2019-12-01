What you need to know: Nov. 29

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

This morning the shasta county sheriff's office is searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

The sheriff's office says shane montgomery shot at someone wednesday night.

In the parking lot of the montgomery creek store near highway 299.

The victim was not injured.

The sheriffs office is asking anyone with information to contact them.

### a federal bankruptcy court judge rejected pg&e's latest attempt to change a california law.

The utility attempted to overturn a century old law that requires utilities to pay for damages from wildfires started by their equipment.... pg&e faces at least $20 billion in losses stemming from the deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018, including the camp fire.

Pg&e can still appeal the judge's decision.

#### the c-h-p says thanksgiving continues to be one of the deadlier holidays for drivers.

Officers began their maximum enforcement period wednesday and made 157 d-u-i- arrests within the first six hours.

The c-h-p continues to patrol the roads today... the enforcement period ends this sunday.

### breaking news this morning oroville police are responding to a crime scene.

Action news now jafet serrato is in oroville where authorities have closed a street jafet what can you tell us.

We will continue to work for more information about this situation and will bring it to you.

You're never more than 10 minutes away