Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

John Tavares lifts Maple Leafs to overtime win

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
John Tavares lifts Maple Leafs to overtime win

John Tavares lifts Maple Leafs to overtime win

John Tavares finds twine in the overtime period, claiming a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Tavares wins it for the Maple Leafs [Video]John Tavares wins it for the Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner leads an odd-man rush and centers to John Tavares, who buries the one-timer for a 2-1 Maple Leafs win in overtime

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.