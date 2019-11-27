Cooking Segment: Brandon Fay's Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes

Brandon Fay, of Pasta By Hudson, has some ideas for how to transform your Thanksgiving leftovers.



Recent related videos from verified sources Cooking Segment: Chanukah Doughnuts The first night of Chanukah is just a week away, and we're getting ready to celebrate the miracle of oil with Chef Naomi Nachman. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 04:48Published 1 week ago What's for Dinner? - Leftover Turkey 'n Stuffing Bake We answer that age-old question... What's for Dinner? This week, Molly has the perfect way to use up all of those Thanksgiving leftovers. It's a Leftover Turkey 'n Stuffing Bake! For more information.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:00Published on November 27, 2019