BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING PKG

Abc 36's monica harkins talked with shoppers trying to get the best deals.

Monica: "while many places have started to offer holiday days on days other than black friday, places like the fayette mall are trying to keep the experience of black friday alive."

"with a couple energy drinks i can go as long as i need to" on the day after thanksgiving.

"and i wanted to do the real line waiting" it's game day.

I'm not talking football.

"i've been asking my whole life to go black friday shopping."

Some like shirley richie have strategies "yes.

And i get behind people with small purses, yes , cause i'm not going to wait for them to dig in it."

Everyone does it differently.

"we only shop on black friday."

"we leave straight from dinner" but one thing mostly everyone can agree on.

"the christmas spirit, we're all in the christmas spirit..and the coffee."

A time to come together.

"we pack our car with lots of turkey and ham and rolls and we just roll with it."

Rollin with no sleep.

"we only had a nap."

And rockin sparkly matching shirts.

"we do it every year."

Five years of waiting in line for doorbusters "i'm so excited."

And her time is rewarded with...an apple watch "i'll share my aerie giftcard, but not this" monica: "and the deals don't end on black friday, there's still small business saturday and cyber monday.

In lexington, monica harkins, abc 36 news."

