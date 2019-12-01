King Kong movie (1933) Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong, Bruce Cabot

King Kong movie trailer (1933) Plot synopsis: Carl Denham needs to finish his movie and has the perfect location; Skull Island.

But he still needs to find a leading lady.

This 'soon-to-be-unfortunate' soul is Ann Darrow.

No one knows what they will encounter on this island and why it is so mysterious, but once they reach it, they will soon find out.

Living on this hidden island is a giant gorilla and this beast now has Ann in it's grasps.

Carl and Ann's new love, Jack Driscoll must travel through the jungle looking for Kong and Ann, whilst avoiding all sorts of creatures and beasts.

Directors: Merian C.

Cooper, Ernest B.

Schoedsack Writers: James Ashmore Creelman, Ruth Rose, Merian C.

Cooper Stars: Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong, Bruce Cabot