Snow-one can stop the mail

With today being black friday á carriers are criss crossing all over town delivering mail á and maybe some presents kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city.

Are carriers feeling a crunch... alex?xxx katie á after having yesterday off due to thanksgiving á mail carriers are back out in full force á delivering mail and even some packages.

Today á i got to follow along with a couple of postal workers to see how they're faring.xxx nat he's only been in the job since march á but levi winter is working in his first full winter delivering mail along his route.

"i have a deep cup in the morning to make sure i'm ready for whatever's coming."

To live up to the phrase long associated with the postal service á neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds á he's got the right footwear on.

"these are rubberized cleats that help with the ice.

They go right over my boots that i wear normally."

Across town á deb mueller has been delivering mail for 30 years.

Despite being a few people short á they're beginning their busy season.

"any day after a holiday.

And next week, it'll really pick up.

We'll really deliver parcels."

And both deb and levi appreciate when residents clear the ice and snow and even lay down saltá so it doesn't slow them down.

"the ice and the snow really affect us in how safely we because they are short a few workers á winter tells me that they've had to work longer shifts á even past sunset á just to keep up.

Live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex.

Besides keeping walkways clear of snow á you can help postal workers out by clearing ice off your mail box and making sure there are no tripping hazards in their path like toys.///