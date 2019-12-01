Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cruise Ship Illness Outbreak

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Cruise Ship Illness Outbreak

Cruise Ship Illness Outbreak

Another mysterious illness has struck passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Lines, which docked at San Pedro on Sunday.

Jeff Nguyen reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Norwegian Cruise Ship Leaving Tonight [Video]Norwegian Cruise Ship Leaving Tonight

Another mysterious illness has struck passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Lines, which docked at San Pedro on Sunday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:08Published

At Least 10 Passengers Sickened Aboard Norwegian Cruise Ship [Video]At Least 10 Passengers Sickened Aboard Norwegian Cruise Ship

Another mysterious illness has struck at least 10 aboard a Norwegian cruise ship docked at San Pedro. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.