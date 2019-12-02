Police undertake a forensic investigation of a property believed be linked to terror attacker Usman Khan on December 2, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:26s - Published Police undertake a forensic investigation of a property believed be linked to terror attacker Usman Khan A blue forensic tent and two blue screens were in front of Usman Khan's home in Wolverhampton Road in Stafford this weekend (Sat).A cordon is also across the front of the red brick block which has been described by locals as a bail hostel for offenders.Plain-clothes officers wearing blue gloves have been coming and going and uniformed officers are standing outside. Local Colette Darcy, 50, BMW worker, said: "The takeaway man told me there were police there yesterday evening."It was probably 5.30pm and I looke out to see a cordon there. I didn't know it was that. Nothing really happens in Stafford.It's a bit scary being so close."A shop assistant said: "He has never been in here. I've never seen him."Matt Caddock, 39, garage worker, said: "I've never seen him before unless his appearance has changed. ''The place is full of ex-offenders but there's never been problems before."Anna Kordon, 42, factory worker, said: "I don't know him. "I saw the police guarding the door when I went out at 6am this morning. I didn't know what it was about but I'm scared now." 0







