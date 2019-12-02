My Boyfriend Is A Crossdresser - And I Love It

A woman has embraced her boyfriend’s love for crossdressing by going out on their first date as two women.

Artists Benjamin Altmejd, 25, and Nastia Cloutier, 22, from Canada, have been together for three years.

Their crossdressing journey began May 2019, when Ben suggested they dress up in private together.

Nastia said: “He was like ‘I don’t know if I should tell you, I would really like to dress up as a girl and have a night in a hotel together.’” At the time Ben’s family and friends were unaware of his secret.

He said: “I’d been thinking about doing it for a while but I never had the guts.

As a partner, [Nastia] is the most supportive person I’ve ever had in my life.

She’s the first person I’ve ever really been myself with, I can tell her anything she’s not going to judge me.” Since then, the couple regularly create hyper-feminine looks together and post photos on social media.

They each even have their own alter-egos - Alaska and Katya.

Describing his female personality, Alaska, Ben said: “She’s this blonde girl, super tall, the highest heel possible, the longest hair - often blonde or pink.

She’s just this goddess.” The couple have since come out to their families, who have been mostly supportive.

Ben says that his dad even shows off photos of Alaska to his friends.

Nastia says that her close family are accepting of Alaska, but some of her extended family members did not take the news well.

On their first official dinner date as two women, the couple ventured away from their usual safe spaces.

Upon leaving the house, people shouted names at them in the street and someone attempted to “snatch” Ben’s wig.

Nastia said: “Being a woman in a big city at night is not always the safest.

And then they realise that Ben is a man and then it would go even further.” But despite the judgement they face, the couple continue to crossdress.