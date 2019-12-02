Global  

'When you're able to rise up, you become a lot stronger person'

'When you're able to rise up, you become a lot stronger person'

'When you're able to rise up, you become a lot stronger person'

Rustin had to get his leg amputated after doctors found a massive blood clot in his femoral artery.

This event, along with others, taught him that life is too short not to be happy and inspired him to start B-Bold, a non-profit that helps people with disabilities get into adaptive sports.
