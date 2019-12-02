Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were 'flirty' over Thanksgiving

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were 'flirty' over Thanksgiving

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were 'flirty' over Thanksgiving

A source has claimed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were "flirty" over the Thanksgiving holiday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Surprise Stormi With a Trolls Visit for Christmas

Stormi Webster just got her first official visitor to her mini mansion... On Christmas Eve, Kylie...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSifyTMZ.com


Kim Kardashian Is Also Confused By Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship

Keeping up with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship is hard--even for Kim Kardashian! On...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Cuddle Stormi, 1, In Green Party Dress At The Kardashian Christmas Eve Bash: See Pic… https://t.co/kexGTkQPZK 2 minutes ago

a100radio

A100 Radio Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Surprise Stormi With A Visit From 'Trolls' https://t.co/mXoFIywMvO https://t.co/OiYi5ZrMsc 8 minutes ago

berrybighoe

It's Berry Bitch™ RT @PrimeKorver26: Stormi standing at the doorway to tell Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner she threw up while they were breaking up https://t… 35 minutes ago

PopCrush

PopCrush Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott gifts Stormi with a visit from Poppy of Trolls for Christmas. https://t.co/sOXiPZh8gE 51 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #Stormi meeting #Poppy is the cutest cross-over of #Christmas https://t.co/hFX82ly1VF 1 hour ago

mtvnetworksjobs

MTV Network Jobs Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Surprise Stormi With A Visit From 'Trolls' https://t.co/RJfbDL86GY 1 hour ago

Life_and_Style

Life & Style We are not over this precious moment where Stormi Webster met Poppy from 'Trolls.' 💕 https://t.co/elxa5Dv26e 1 hour ago

VickiVannoy

Vicki Vannoy OMG! Travis Scott Got Stormi the Cutest Christmas Gift https://t.co/mU0XtH3m9q https://t.co/d4Ao3xoLNS 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gets A Life-Sized Playhouse For Christmas [Video]Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gets A Life-Sized Playhouse For Christmas

CALABASAS, CA – Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s baby girl Stormi received a life-sized playhouse for Christmas this year. Produced: Pro (Jaysn..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:10Published

Kylie Jenner Reveals Massive Christmas Gift For Stormi [Video]Kylie Jenner Reveals Massive Christmas Gift For Stormi

Kim Kardashian gift wrapping has the internet divided. Kylie Jenner reacts to Malika’s sonogram. Plus, Stormi’s MTV Cribs episode breaks the internet.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.