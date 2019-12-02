Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were 'flirty' over Thanksgiving

Ocean Pop 💎 Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Cuddle Stormi, 1, In Green Party Dress At The Kardashian Christmas Eve Bash: See Pic… https://t.co/kexGTkQPZK 2 minutes ago

A100 Radio Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Surprise Stormi With A Visit From 'Trolls' https://t.co/mXoFIywMvO https://t.co/OiYi5ZrMsc 8 minutes ago

It's Berry Bitch™ RT @PrimeKorver26: Stormi standing at the doorway to tell Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner she threw up while they were breaking up https://t… 35 minutes ago

PopCrush Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott gifts Stormi with a visit from Poppy of Trolls for Christmas. https://t.co/sOXiPZh8gE 51 minutes ago

ET Canada #Stormi meeting #Poppy is the cutest cross-over of #Christmas https://t.co/hFX82ly1VF 1 hour ago

MTV Network Jobs Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Surprise Stormi With A Visit From 'Trolls' https://t.co/RJfbDL86GY 1 hour ago

Life & Style We are not over this precious moment where Stormi Webster met Poppy from 'Trolls.' 💕 https://t.co/elxa5Dv26e 1 hour ago