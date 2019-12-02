Forged in Fire: The Inigo Montoya Rapier Final Round: Ron vs Jesse 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: HISTORY - Duration: 10:04s - Published Forged in Fire: The Inigo Montoya Rapier Final Round: Ron vs Jesse The final two bladesmiths are given the inconceivable challenge of recreating Inigo Montoya's rapier from The Princess Bride that is strong enough to withstand the judge's punishing tests in this clip from Season 7, "Family Edition." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this