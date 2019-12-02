Global  

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Exterior Design

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC represents a new form of luxury in the SUV segment.

It extends the portfolio of the Mercedes-Maybach brand by combining the body design and technical basis of the GLS with the luxury of a top-class saloon car.

Its spacious interior with the highest-grade materials and extremely effective noise insulation creates a stylish, cocoon-like feel-good atmosphere.

From their pleasantly elevated seating position, thanks to electrically operated roller sun blinds on the two rear side windows, the passengers can decide for themselves how much of their surroundings they want to see.

The AIRMATIC suspension included as standard or the optional, fully-active suspension with E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL effectively keep the road bumps at bay.
