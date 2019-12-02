Global  

Dennis Quaid & Ashley Tisdale Chat About Netflix's "Merry Happy Whatever"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 24:42s
Dennis Quaid & Ashley Tisdale Chat About Netflix's 'Merry Happy Whatever'

Dennis Quaid & Ashley Tisdale Chat About Netflix's "Merry Happy Whatever"

Set during the happy but hectic days before and after Christmas, "Merry Happy Whatever" follows Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid), a strong-willed patriarch doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his eclectic family.

The show is a heartwarming comedy that proves while family may not come wrapped up in a neat little bow, it sometimes can still be the greatest gift.

Quaid and Ashley Tisdale joined BUILD to tell us about the Netflix series.
Recent related news from verified sources

Ashley Tisdale & Bridgit Mendler Play 'Merry Happy Musical Impressions' (Video)

Ashley Tisdale and Bridgit Mendler are showing off their holiday song and Netflix knowledge! The...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Tweets about this

RicardoERamire1

Ricardo E. Ramirez I think Dennis Quaid sexually harrasses Ashley Tisdale. 22 hours ago

Christina4683

Christina Simmons @QueerGirlzSlay Well this isn’t in that category but there is a new comedy on Netflix called Merry Happy Whatever w… https://t.co/ysIRjUMaQ6 4 days ago

kempo33k

Rob @scarytai Merry Happy Whatever on Netflix. 8 episodes, 30 minutes. Quick Holiday season binge. Bridgette Mendler, A… https://t.co/RucKtmAbCE 5 days ago

iff4h

iffah💫 RT @younghollywood: *Frames this immediately* Watch Dennis Quaid, @ashleytisdale, @bridgitmendler and @brentmorin spill on starring in #Mer… 6 days ago

emmalayden

Emma Layden the Netflix Dennis Quaid/Ashley Tisdale xmas show is a Trump’s America fever dream...I’ve seen every episode... 1 week ago

kbthing2

Kathryn Baker Merry Happy Whatever - Netflix original series staring Ashley Tisdale, Bridgit Mendler and Dennis Quaid - Classic… https://t.co/3VhUmMgR1M 1 week ago

carlesmeren

Carlos Merenciano 231. Feliz Navidad y esas cosas (2019) | 1ª Temporada (8 episodios) | Cadena: Netflix | Reparto: Bridgit Mendler, B… https://t.co/0rHh28OQJB 1 week ago

BravoTherapist

Bravo Girl @mrjaxtaylor Jax ... you must watch "Merry Christmas Whatever" starring Dennis Quaid and Ashley Tisdale on Netflix… https://t.co/lsLFF2s5Y3 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Carol's Second Act S01E10 Merry December 19th [Video]Carol's Second Act S01E10 Merry December 19th

Carol's Second Act 1x10 Promo trailer HD -Merry December 19th - next on episode 10 season 1 - Synopsis: Carol excitedly plans an early Christmas celebration for Jenny, but Jenny's preoccupied with her..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:20Published

Ashley Tisdale & Dennis Quaid Share Their Favorite Holiday Traditions [Video]Ashley Tisdale & Dennis Quaid Share Their Favorite Holiday Traditions

While their holidays aren't quite as chaotic as their characters on Netflix's "Merry Happy Whatever," Ashley Tisdale and Dennis Quaid go over their favorite traditions with their families.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:09Published

