Dennis Quaid & Ashley Tisdale Chat About Netflix's "Merry Happy Whatever"

Set during the happy but hectic days before and after Christmas, "Merry Happy Whatever" follows Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid), a strong-willed patriarch doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his eclectic family.

The show is a heartwarming comedy that proves while family may not come wrapped up in a neat little bow, it sometimes can still be the greatest gift.

Quaid and Ashley Tisdale joined BUILD to tell us about the Netflix series.