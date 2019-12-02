Global  

Tech Company Creates App To Combat Addiction

Opioid overdoses kill more than 130 people every day in the U.S., and as health care providers and scientists search for solutions to save lives, a Boston tech company may have found one way; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
