River City Showcase Day Two

As we move to the hardwood..

It's day two of the river city showcase.

Day taking on mt.

Vernon in game 1.

Eagles open on the perimeter..

Brant wilsey to grant bivins for three..

Eagles up early.

Mt.

Vernon swinging right back..

Leo hostetter leading the break..

He finds brock veatch for the layup..

Wildcats draw within two.

Day keeps their foot on the gas though..

Tyler myers having himself a day..

28 points with 10 rebounds for a double double..

And the junior also had 4 steals and 3 assists..

One of them to wilsey right here..

Day wins 62?

45.

Game two features an ?

??c versus ?

?c matchup..

Central taking on gibson southern.

4th quarter..

Cameron banks feeds henry brown..

Bears with a 53?

45 lead..

But not for long.

Gibson southern goes on a run..

Mitchell spindler zips one in to adam may..

8 unanswered points knots things up at 53 a piece.

Central answers right away..

Banks sees an opening and takes advantage..

The layup gives central a two point lead..

But gibson southern was stronger in the closing ticks.

Kaden hurless with the fancy pass to carson brindle..

Gibson southern wins 62?

55.

It's another ?

??c..

??c battle in the third game..

Castle tangling with southridge.

Raiders dominating early..

Camden gasser to colson montgomery for the hoop and the harm..

Montgomery ends up scoring his 1000th career point today.

Raiders still on the attack in the 1st half..

Garrett voegerl with the steal and he lives life above the rim..

Southridge up by 10 at the break..

But the second half belonged to castle..

Specifically isaiah swope.

In the 4th quarter..

The junior goes unconscious..

Scoring 16 of his 23 points all in crunch time..

Hitting from wherever he fired..

Castle completes the comeback..

Knights on top 54?

44.

Harrison and floyd central already have a game under their belt..

The warriors searching for their first win.

Harrison down early..

But they find an answer in ja'twan watson..

The midrange jay pulls harrison within 3.

Then the senior takes his game inside..

Getting the basket and the bandaid..

But the warriors were unable to do much the rest of the game..

Harrison falls 67?

47.

The night cap game features future ???c foes..

Reitz taking on jasper.

1st quarter..

On the break..

Logan martin up to owen dease..

That's two of his 20..

We are all tied up at 13's.

The transition offense strikes again to end the quarter..

This time it's khristian lander all the way up to ethan higgs..

It's a 2 point reitz lead after one.

Second quarter..

Lander getting in a rhythm..

The junior knocking one down from the wing..

He scores 21 with 7 helpers..

Panthers up 7.

Jasper hanging around though..

Great ball movement leads to a bucket by caleb burger..

But reitz was the stronger team tonight..

Isaak higgs taking on a double team..

And the freshman finishes!

Reitz wins 75?

67.

And