City deems home uninhabitable, leaving Baltimore veteran homeless

COMMITMENT TO YO━ WE ARE THEVOICE FOR VETERANS INMARYLAND.

WE FIRST TOLD YOUHIS STORY FRIDAY... A VIETNAMVETERAN IN SOUTH BALTIMORE ISTRYING TO GET HIS HOUSE FIXEDAND TRASH REMOVED AFTER ANELECTRICAL FIRE.

AFTER THESTORY, THE CITY CAME ANDREMOVED THE DEBRIS..

AND TODAYWERE BACK OUT THERE AGAIN...WMAR 2 NEWS ABBY ISAACS SPOKEWITH HIM AND HIS DAUGHTER..ABOUT THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT.WELL IT'S NOT GOOD NEWS FORTHEM.

THEIR HOME WAS BOARDEDUP.

THEY WERE TOLD ANIMALCONTROL TOOK ONE OF THEIR CATSTO A SHELTER BUT THE OTHER 4REMAIN INSIDE WITH ALL THEIRBELONGINGS AS THEY FIGURE OUTWHAT'S NEXT.30:5━ 31:03 FRANK now i'mhomeless in a house that i ownFOR VIETNAM VETERAN FRANK MAY,THE LAST FEW WEEKS HAVE BEEN ANIGHTMARE.

AN ELECTRICAL FIREIN HIS UPSTAIRS FRONT BEDROOMDAMGED WINDOWS AND THE ROOF.HE AND HIS DAUGHTER SHIRLEYHAVE BEEN FIGHTING TO GET ITFIXED EVER SINCE.

30:0━ 09FRANK the inspector told meput the windows in fix theroof ad you can stay, i did it13:39:2━ 32 SHIRLEY the ladyout there told me as long as iget the windows and the rooffixed that they can't force usto do the electricity rightaway and the house would notget boarded up SO WITH THEHELP OF FAMILY AND A GO FUNDME PAGE..

THEY GOT THE WINDOWSREPLACED AND THE ROOF FIXED...HOPING TO BE ABLE TO STAY ONTHE FIRST FLOOR WHILE OTHERWORK WAS BEING DONE.

13:45:5━58 my dad is only here to makesure people don't break in andtry to steal the little bitthat we do have left BUT THISMORNING, BALTIMORE POLICESURROUNDED THEIR HOME INPIGTOWN AND TOLD FRANK TOLEAVE, BEFORE CITY EMPLOYEESBOARDED IT UP.

IN A STATEMENT,THE BALTIMORE CITY DEPARTMENTOF HOUSING & COMMUNITYDEVELOPMENT SAYS THE PROPERTYHAS NO ROOF AND LOTS OFINTERIOR DAMAGE.

QUOTE WITH NOROOF, CODE ENFORCEMENT HASDETERMINED THE PROPERTY ASUNINHABITABLE.

END QUOTE BUTSHIRLEY POINTS OUT THESEPICTURES, TAKEN BEFORE ANDAFTER THE ROOF WAS FIXEDSATURDAY.

25:2━ 23 FRANKeveyrthign the cities asked meto do with this house, i didSO THEY WERE SHOCKED WHEN THECITY SHOWED UP TODAY 13:40:1━19 4 of my cats are in thehouse AND THEY COULDN'T GOINSIDE TO GET ANYTHING.13:42:2━ 32 the clothes thatpeople donated to me theclothes that people donated tomy father.

My father hasnothing because everything isin this back room.

NOW SHE ISWORRIED ABOUT WHERE HER FATHERWILL GO..

AND WHAT WILL HAPPENTO THEIR HOME.

13:41:4━ 49 itsafer for us to be in thehouse than out here on thestreets and getting robbed13:41:5━ 42:00 we have toworry about now people comingin the house and trying tosquat and burning the restthe house down that we haveTHE DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING SAYSREPAIRS NEED TO BE MADE TOMAKE THE PROPERTY HABITABLE.SHIRLEY SAYS THEY WERESUPPOSED TO HAVE ANELECTRICIAN COME OUT TODAY TOGIVE THEM AN ESTIMATE..

BUTBECAUSE IT WAS BOARDED UP,THEY COUDN'T CONTINUE T