all-state field hockey

The 2019 section three field hockey all-state team list was dropped and we want to congratulate our local athletes.

The class b state champions, holland patent has three all- staters: junior forward hanna corrigan, senior defender justine draper and junior midfielder anna healey.

-- and two girls out of the class c champions camden: senior defender delainey hebble and junior forward mackenzie mix.

Also, little falls sophomore midfielder allyson nichols and junior forward gianna trunfio from clinton.

