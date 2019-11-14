all-state field hockey

Global  

Fans stay loyal.

The 2019 section three field hockey all-state team list was dropped and we want to congratulate our local athletes.

The class b state champions, holland patent has three all- staters: junior forward hanna corrigan, senior defender justine draper and junior midfielder anna healey.

-- and two girls out of the class c champions camden: senior defender delainey hebble and junior forward mackenzie mix.

Also, little falls sophomore midfielder allyson nichols and junior forward gianna trunfio from clinton.

The full list will be posted on our website later today.

I'm all about girls in sport so you know i



