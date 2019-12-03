|
More than four months after cancer diagnosis, Colo. nurse still fighting with insurance
|
Hollie D'Arcey is fighting with her insurance company to get a specific type of treatment covered — one that was recommended by her doctors.
She works full-time as a nurse but says fighting with her insurance has turned into her other full-time job.
