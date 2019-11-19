Black Lightning S03E09 The Book of Resistance Chapter Four Third Stone From the Sun on December 3, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:20s - Published Black Lightning S03E09 The Book of Resistance Chapter Four Third Stone From the Sun Black Lightning 3x09 "The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Third Stone From the Sun" Season 3 Episode 9 Promo Trailer (Winter Finale) - WINTER FINALE - The Pierce family fears for Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) life. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#309). Original airdate 12/9/2019.

