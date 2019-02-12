Your Morning News Now - 12/02/19

Your morning news now... at least 21 people are dead after a weekend- long fight between mexican police ... and suspected drug cartel members.

The gunfight starts saturday when cartel gunmen attacked a mexican town near the u-s border.

At least four of the people killed were police officers.

The violence came days after president trump announced plans to designate the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

Today in washington ... key lawmakers will be getting the first look at the house impeachment report.

The report will be unveiled behind closed doors ... ahead of a vote tomorrow on whether to send it on to the house judiciary committee... which has its first impeachment hearing scheduled for wednesday of this week.

White house counsel will not be participating in that hearing.

Breaking overnight in the 20-20 presidential race ... another democrat is out!

Montana governor steve bullock announced the end of his campaign early this morning.

He entered the race late ... struggled to raise money ... and only qualified for one of the debates.

Two of the remaining democratic candidates have stops planned this week in north- eastern iowa.

Former vice president joe biden kicked off his bus tour this weekend.

He'll be making a stop in winneshiek on friday.

The next day ... minnesota u-s senator amy klobuchar will be holding a campaign event in allamakee county.

A location hasn't been announced.

winter weather is causing problems for people trying to make it back after the thanksgiving holiday.

Winter storm warnings' are posted throughout much of the northeast.

Nationwide ... bad weather caused hundreds of flight cancelations yesterday.

In the l-a area ... fliers were dealing with delays before they even got to the airport.

Take a look at this timelapse video of weekend traffic at los angeles international airport.

Of course... roads are are always congested in the area ... but traffic gets much worse around busy travel times.



Starting today in la crosse ... the food for fines' program goes into effect.

Under it ... people can pay for parking tickets by donating non- perishable food ... or new clothing... which will be given to local shelters.

The value of the donations must be equal to the fine owed... and drivers will have to show a receipt to prove the value of their donations.

Now is the time to nominate your favorites for best of la crosse county' honors.

There are tons of categories again this year highlighting the best this county has to offer ... from best places to shop or eat' ... to best place to workout' ... to best sports team.'

Click best of' at the top of our news eight- thousand dot com' homepage to nominate a local person or business.

Anyone who makes a nomination has a chance to win a 100- dollar gift card to the freighthouse.

Tonight's monday night football match-up is between the vikings and the seahawks.

Kickoff is just after seven tonight ... with e-s-p-n providing coverage.

But if you don't feel like watching football ... a christmas classic will also be on t-v tonight.

"rudolph the red-nosed reindeer" first aired this week back in 19-64.

Rudolph saves christmas again at seven tonight ... here on w-k-b-t.

Today we should finally see some sunshine, along with passing clouds.

Highs today will be in the upper 20s to around 30f.

Passing clouds tonight.

Lows in the low-mid 20s.

Mix of clouds and sun tuesday with highs in the mid 30s.

Partly sunny wednesday with highs in the mid 30s.

