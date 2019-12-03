A look at the celebrity weddings, splits and babies of 2019

British actor Idris Elba married model Sabrina Dhowre at a ceremony in Morocco in April.

British Vogue said the pair married on April 26 in Morocco and that the celebrations were "spread over three days in Marrakech." Singer Joe Jonas married "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner in a surprise wedding in May, with pictures shared on social media showing the couple tying the knot in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas.

The couple wed just hours after Jonas, part of the Jonas Brothers band, performed with his siblings at the Billboard Music Awards in the city.

"Avengers" and "Jurassic World" star Chris Pratt and his fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger married in California in June.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating in mid-2018, a few months before his divorce from "Scary Movie" actress Anna Faris was finalised.

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, revealed on Instagram in August that he is married to his longtime partner, Lauren Hashian.

Johnson posted a picture of the pair dressed in white with Hashian holding a bouquet, with a post reading "We do.

August 18, 2019.

Hawaii.

Pomaika'i (blessed)".

Justin Bieber and his childhood sweetheart Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for a second time in October at a ceremony for family and friends at a hotel resort in South Carolina.

People magazine and E!

News, citing sources close to the couple, said the pair exchanged vows in a religious ceremony attended by their parents and celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Usher and Baldwin's actor uncle Alec Baldwin.

Oscar winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, one of the most popular film stars in the world, married her art gallery director fiance, media reports said in October.

Her husband is Cooke Maroney, her representative confirmed to People Magazine.

Maroney is an art gallery director at the Gladestone Gallery in New York, USA Today reported.

Pop superstar and Oscar nominee Lady Gaga split with her fiance, her second broken relationship in three years.

A representative for the 32-year-old Gaga on in February confirmed celebrity media reports that the "Shallow" singer and Christian Carino, who is also her talent agent, had ended their engagement, but gave no details.

"It just didn't work out.

Relationships sometimes end," an unidentified source told People magazine.

British pop singer Adele and her husband have separated, her representatives said in April.

One of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time, Adele and water charity executive Simon Konecki met in 2011.

They had a son a year later, and married in 2016.

After dating for six years, the couple parted ways in May, a music entertainment source confirmed to People magazine.

The two have been linked since 2013, but never officially confirmed their relationship.

People Magazine reported that the Oscar-nominated actor and supermodel split in June after four years of dating.

The pair have a daughter together.

Pop star Miley Cyrus and teen sweetheart Liam Hemsworth decided to separate, less than a year after getting married, Cyrus' spokesman confirmed in August.

Cyrus first met Australian actor Hemsworth in 2009 on the set of her film "The Last Song", where the two played lovers.

They announced their engagement in 2012.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan held a limited photo call in May to introduce their son, later named Archie, to the world.

The royal couple decided to eschew the recent royal tradition of posing for photographs with their new baby hours after the birth, leaving the world's media and royal fans waiting for a first glimpse of the boy who is entitled to both British and American citizenship.

Kim Kardashian in May announced the arrival of her fourth child, a boy born via a surrogate.

A little over a week later she took to social media to announce the boy's name, Psalm West.

Actor Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in October, People Magazine reported.

Reynolds and Lively share two other daughters together, James, 4, and Inez, 3, People said.

