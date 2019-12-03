Global  

Virginia Giuffre Speaks Out About Prince Andrew Accusations

Virginia Guiffre has spoken out on BBC’s Panorama about her accusations against royal family member Prince Andrew.

For the first time on British TV, Giuffre explains how she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with the royal in 2001.

The Duke of York has categorically denied Giuffre’s claims.
