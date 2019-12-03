Global  

Snow in summer? Yes, in Australia

Snow in summer? Yes, in AustraliaHeavy snowfall marks the start of the summer season in Australia
SHOWS: KOSCIUSZKO NATIONAL PARK, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA (DECEMBER 2, 2019) (ORIGINALLY SHOT IN PORTRAIT) (DIDJ HOPKINS - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY DIDJ HOPKINS) 1.

SNOW FALLING / ROAD COVERED WITH SNOW, SNOW-COVERED HOUSES AND MOUNTAINS / MOUNTAIN RIVER KOSCIUSZKO NATIONAL PARK, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA (DECEMBER 1, 2019) (ORIGINALLY SHOT IN PORTRAIT) (DIDJ HOPKINS - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY DIDJ HOPKINS) 2.

SNOW FALLING / MOUNTAIN RIVER AND BRIDGE OVER IT / MOUNTAINS AND HOUSES COVERED WITH SNOW STORY: It's meant to be the start of the summer season.

But up in the mountains of New South Wales, heavy snowfall has covered much of the area including the Charlotte Pass Ski Resort where Didj Hopkins works.

Hopkins posted video clips on social media showing the entire place blanketed in white.

But that was not all.

Hopkins told Reuters that in the same state, bushfires were still burning.

"The irony is, there are terrible bushfires only a few hundred kilometres away and the whole country is in a terrible drought," Hopkins said via email.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)




