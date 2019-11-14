Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rajesh Khanna, Anupam Kher, Rishi & Anil Kapoor in rare throwback pic

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Rajesh Khanna, Anupam Kher, Rishi & Anil Kapoor in rare throwback pic

Rajesh Khanna, Anupam Kher, Rishi & Anil Kapoor in rare throwback pic

It was a nostalgic Tuesday for veteran actor Anupam Kher as he shared a 31-year-old throwback picture from the set of Yash Chopra's "Vijay", which released in 1988.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rishi Kapoor shares childhood pic with Anil and Boney Kapoor [Video]Rishi Kapoor shares childhood pic with Anil and Boney Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor shared a childhood photograph of himself with brothers Anil and Boney Kapoor.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.