Amit Shah says security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence a coincidence | OneIndia News on December 3, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:15s - Published Amit Shah says security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence a coincidence | OneIndia News NAVY DRIVES OUT CHINESE SHIP FROM INDIAN WATERS, RAJYA SABHA PASSES SPG BILL, CONG STAGES WALKOUT, ROBERT VADRA ON SECURITY BREACH: PRIYANKA GANDHI'S SPG SHOULDN'T HAVE BEEN REMOVED, ADVOCATE RAJEEV DHAVAN WHO REPRESENTED MUSLIM PARTIES SACKED FROM BABRI CASE, PM MODI HOLDS RALLY IN POLL BOUND JHARKHAND, RAJNATH SINGH ASKS BJP MPs TO ENSURE PRESENCE IN THE PARLIAMENT, DELHI POLICE STOPS DCW CHIEF FROM SITTING ON INDEFINITE HUNGER STRIKE AND MORE NEWS

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Dr.Swapneil B.Mantri Will Ensure Health Card, 100 Days Leave, Faster Promotion, Says @AmitShah ji ; Praises CRPF. PM @narendramodi ji ha… https://t.co/k2W3dmvTpN 2 hours ago DINESH CHAWLA Praising #CRPF for its contribution towards the country’s security, Home Minister @AmitShah says that the central g… https://t.co/YRdTa6S6vT 2 hours ago Sanjay Tiwari adv. High Court RT @News18Politics: UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said despite several security threats, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party… 2 days ago ramesh_969 Amit Shah gives big statement says, "IB is backbone and brain of country's security" :Right you are Amit Shah ji 200%over & above 100% 6 days ago