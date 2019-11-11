|
Players Who Aren’t GOOD ENOUGH For Their Team XI
|
Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 11:19s - Published < > Embed
Players Who Aren’t GOOD ENOUGH For Their Team XI
Otamendi was replaced by a midfielder in defense, Serge Aurier was called dreadful by Roy Keane after his display against Liverpool & Granit Xhaka...well that speaks for itself.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|*New Delhi:* Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli on Friday said he was happy...
Mid-Day - Published
|Kolkata, Dec 19 (IANS) If there is one team which needs luck and some good picks in the auction, it...
Sify - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources