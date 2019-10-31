Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cooking Fails

Video Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos - Duration: 03:04s - Published < > Embed
Cooking Fails

Cooking Fails

Ever watch a cooking show and think, “I could totally do that”?

You may not feel the same way after this!

As much as the kitchen is a wonderful place to make delicious food, it can also be a fail magnet – fortunately for you, these people were filming when their own disasters struck!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOLSAB

Tolu Abe Mary brought some chinchin she made. As I was munching this slightly burnt but delish chin chin, I went down memory… https://t.co/PYxHHyQbWU 2 hours ago

cookies_n_tits

OG $UGO @Chayyslayys A lot of consumers say that until they try to recreate an exact dish at home and it fails. Sometimes i… https://t.co/RBRy1GTdyB 10 hours ago

lmbts_stan

Nicci_armixer RT @HellYeahIam1: @perriesjeon Lol I can imagine that : Perrie and tae are fighting about who's gonna win Jesy is joining pez and namjoon's… 11 hours ago

Amazing_Jesss

Jessica Alarcon My mommas cooking never fails 🥺 Okay I’m done bye ✌🏼 16 hours ago

HellYeahIam1

toxic cupcake @perriesjeon Lol I can imagine that : Perrie and tae are fighting about who's gonna win Jesy is joining pez and nam… https://t.co/IpqEGM6tdr 20 hours ago

phearmadragon11

Hear(Judaey💙Doenghae) RT @MaiaMschief: As a longtime fan (way before social media), I never feel like I’m missing out because she shares a lot of her activities… 1 day ago

MaiaMschief

Ⓜ𝓪𝕀Ａ𝓜𝕊ᑕ卄𝒾𝔢Ƒ ® As a longtime fan (way before social media), I never feel like I’m missing out because she shares a lot of her acti… https://t.co/GRfKV77xEi 1 day ago

cautiontvpe

Quentin Tarantado Idk what it is but grandmas are beasts man Never seen a grandma that fails to take care of the house, do shopping,… https://t.co/xj74XNxXPW 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

When You Want to Cook the Turkey in the Microwave [Video]When You Want to Cook the Turkey in the Microwave

Occurred on / Info: This man is riled up about his family wanting to cook the Thanksgiving turkey in the microwave this year!

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:40Published

The Worst Thanksgiving Dinner Mistake and How to Avoid It [Video]The Worst Thanksgiving Dinner Mistake and How to Avoid It

Avoid the holiday's biggest fail with these tips to prevent a bone dry turkey.

Credit: TPSY     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.