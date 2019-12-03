Actress Felicity Jones Has A Conversation About The Film, "The Aeronauts"

Directed by Tom Harper, "The Aeronauts" takes place in 1862 as daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone in history.

Although their voyage to the edge of existence helps the pair find their place in the world, they face physical and emotional challenges in the thin air as the ascent becomes a fight for survival.