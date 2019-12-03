Olivia Wilde Defends Portrayal of Female Journalist in 'Richard Jewell' | THR News 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:53s - Published Olivia Wilde Defends Portrayal of Female Journalist in 'Richard Jewell' | THR News "By no means was I intending to suggest that as a female reporter, she needed to use her sexuality," the actor said of her portrayal of the late Kathy Scruggs, who is depicted trading sex for information from an FBI source in Clint Eastwood's drama.

