Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey & More Sign on to Lorne Michaels' Quibi Murder Mystery | THR News 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:27s - Published Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey & More Sign on to Lorne Michaels' Quibi Murder Mystery | THR News The cast of Quibi's murder-mystery comedy 'The Mapleworth Murders' could double as a 'Saturday Night Live' reunion. 0

