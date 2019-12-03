Vanessa Lachey Talks ‘Christmas Unleashed’

While chatting with ET Canada, Vanessa Lachey shares what it was like to work with four-legged furry friends in her new film “Christmas Unleased.” Plus, she shares why she’s got a soft spot for Canadians.

