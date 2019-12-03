Global  

Vanessa Lachey Talks ‘Christmas Unleashed’

Vanessa Lachey Talks 'Christmas Unleashed'

Vanessa Lachey Talks ‘Christmas Unleashed’

While chatting with ET Canada, Vanessa Lachey shares what it was like to work with four-legged furry friends in her new film “Christmas Unleased.” Plus, she shares why she’s got a soft spot for Canadians.

Tune in to “Christmas Unleased” on Sunday, December 8 at 8 p.m.

ET/PT on Lifetime Canada.
