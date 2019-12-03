PD: Man arrested for running over a man in a north Phoenix road rage incident - ABC15 Crime 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:01s - Published PD: Man arrested for running over a man in a north Phoenix road rage incident - ABC15 Crime A man has been arrested for "running a person down with a vehicle" during a road rage incident in Phoenix. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Fran Quatrain 🤣 WoW Thumbs up to the Security team over there... Obviously running a VERY tight ship 🙄 #VerySecure Girl, 17, arre… https://t.co/Rx19Z9LTFN 2 hours ago How The Wretch Stole Christmas @AllTheWayJ27 Helped a good friend out of a bad living situation. Celebrated five years on YouTube. Raised over $… https://t.co/Jg0GnzkyDE 11 hours ago AGENT00 MEME FBI  Jump over a military base fence and run towards them. You’d immediately be arrested MOST LIKELY SHOT on the spot. W… https://t.co/6YVxgfd7kG 14 hours ago Guyzon RT @Alien_Scientist: I want them ALL to be arrested! ...And ALL the technology they've hidden and killed people over, spilled open to the… 1 day ago Manny RT @MondaireJones: When I worked in the Obama administration, I learned what I already knew as a black man in America. That black people an… 1 day ago Alien Scientist I want them ALL to be arrested! ...And ALL the technology they've hidden and killed people over, spilled open to… https://t.co/fcNOViTduh 1 day ago