Apple YES, Microsoft NO

Apple YES, Microsoft NO

Apple YES, Microsoft NO

Keep your tech safe with Bitdefender 2020 (6 Months Free!): https://www.bitdefender.com/media/html/consumer/new/JR-get-6months-total-security-2020/?cid=inf%7Cc%7cJR%7C6mytApple iPad Pro: https://amzn.to/2P8p9Z0Microsoft Surface Pro X: https://amzn.to/2YdnKUXThe battle between Apple and Microsoft is fiercer than ever.

On one side, you have Apple's iPad Pro which recently received a huge productivity upgrade with iPad OS.

On the other side, you have Microsoft's Surface Pro X that makes mobility a priority.

The difference between these devices might not seem apparent on paper, but functionally they could not be more different.

iPad Pro Specs-Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TBDIsplay: 11-inch 2388x1668, 12.9-inch 2732x2048USB-C connectorA12X Bionic chipRear Camera: 12-megapixelFront Camera: FaceID, 7-megapixelsWi-Fi, Wi-Fi + CellularBattery: 10 hours (29.37/36.71 watt-hour)Pricing: $799-$1,899-Surface Pro X Specs-13" PixelSense Display, 2880 x 1920, 450 nitsUp to 16GB RAMIncludes LTE Advanced ProMicrosoft SQ1 ProcessorWindows 10 HomeUp to 512GB of storageWindows Hello camera13-hour battery lifePrice: $999-$1,799

