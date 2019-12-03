Apple YES, Microsoft NO

The battle between Apple and Microsoft is fiercer than ever.

On one side, you have Apple's iPad Pro which recently received a huge productivity upgrade with iPad OS.

On the other side, you have Microsoft's Surface Pro X that makes mobility a priority.

The difference between these devices might not seem apparent on paper, but functionally they could not be more different.

Let's talk about it.-iPad Pro Specs-Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TBDIsplay: 11-inch 2388x1668, 12.9-inch 2732x2048USB-C connectorA12X Bionic chipRear Camera: 12-megapixelFront Camera: FaceID, 7-megapixelsWi-Fi, Wi-Fi + CellularBattery: 10 hours (29.37/36.71 watt-hour)Pricing: $799-$1,899-Surface Pro X Specs-13” PixelSense Display, 2880 x 1920, 450 nitsUp to 16GB RAMIncludes LTE Advanced ProMicrosoft SQ1 ProcessorWindows 10 HomeUp to 512GB of storageWindows Hello camera13-hour battery lifePrice: $999-$1,799Follow me!

