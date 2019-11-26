Global  

Watch! ‘Below Deck’ Star Tanner Sterback Reveals He Has A New Girlfriend After Hookup With Costar Simone Mashile

Video Credit: OK Magazine
Below Deck star Tanner Sterback revealed that he has a new girlfriend during a chat with OKMagazine.com.

The reality star let his secret slip while discussing his past crush on Kate Chastain and his hookup with Simone Mashile.

Tanner, 26, began the conversation by explaining his decision to ask Kate out on a date.

"It became such a big thing.

It was just like, one of the worst beach excursions and that was the huge thing, it was just exhausting and I was like, 'I need a drink.'

Kate was right next to me.

'Let's have a bottle of wine, let's get something going,' and it uh, led to something that became so much bigger than it was," he said.

When asked if he intended it to be a date, Tanner admitted that he did, but he didn't think such a big deal would be made out of it.

He also confessed that he would ask Kate out again if he wasn't currently in a relationship.

"I'm in a good relationship right now and I'm really happy about it.

You know, I'm a person that's never really looking for a relationship, and she kinda captured me a little bit in the best way possible.

I've never been happier to be honest, so it's really nice," he gushed.

Tanner went on to dish details about his hookup with Simone.

"Always the number one rule in yachting and for me personally ... you don't wanna dip the pen in company ink.

It gets a little dramatic at some point.

It's always hard, but again you're on a boat and you're trapped with these people for so long.

Everyone's got their needs and wants that need to be fulfilled, so emotions took over," he said.

Watch the above video to find out where Tanner stands with Simone now, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
