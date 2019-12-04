Global  

Indian River County to continue Brightline fight in 2020

Indian River County plans to continue its fight for added safety measures along the train tracks as it fights the expansion of the Brightline high-speed rail train.

Len Sucsy said the train crossing at Dixie Highway and Osprey Street near his Hobe Sound home needs safety upgrades.
SAFETY CONCERNS ALONG A LOCALRAIL LINE.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTYLEADERS SAY THEY'RE CONTINUINGTHE PUSH FOR MORE SAFETYMEASURES.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5JON SHAINMAN HAS MORE ON THOSEEFFORTS - AS BRIGHTLINEXPANDS NORTH.(NAT :4“We need four arms tocome down and that should bethe minimum standard”) Len(sue-see) Sucsy says the traincrossing at Dixie Highway andOsprey Street near his HobSound home needs safetyupgrades.

(:6“And high speedtrains can not be at gradewith vehicular traffic orpedestrians”) While HoSound is in Martin County,SucsyAgainst the Train, just puttogether a new video featuringIndian River CountyCommissioner Bob Solari, whohas been outspoken against theBrightline project.

(nat fromvideo Solari :3“But a lot ofpeople didndeaths were going to occur”)Sucsy believes Brightlinisnrails safe.

(:7 Len Sucsy/Citizens Against The Train“reconciled ourselves that thetrain is coming but itto be safe.

We are trying toeducate the public aboutthat”) Tuesday, Indian RiverCounty Commissioners agreed toput this video on the counwebsite after learning of the40th death on Brightlinetracks in the past two years.None of the deaths were causby crew error or faultyequipment, and the majorityhave been suicides.

(TZorc/IRC County Commissioner:9“And these trains areoperating under 80 miles anhour.

In Indian River Countyand throughout the TreasureCoast, this trains will begoing 110 miles an hour 32times a day”) (stand :5“Sofar the county has spent about3 and a half million dollarsfighting the train, and hasbudgeted another half amillion dollars”) A courthearing is expected sometimein 2020 on Indian RiverCountyBrightline, which plansservice to Orlando in 2022.

Inthe meantime, the county willsupport State Senator DebbMayfield“High Speed Passenger RaiSafety Ac” through thelegislature.

It calls foradded fencing and other safetymeasures.

Jon Shainman, WPNC 5.RIGHT




