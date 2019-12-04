Global  

Robbie Williams: Politics is a pantomime

Singer Robbie Williams has described politics as a “pantomime”, but said he is preparing to vote for the first time.

The former X Factor judge told the PA news agency he would vote in the election on December 12, but had not been engaging with the campaigns.

Williams returned to his hometown on Tuesday to promote a concert which will be held at the Vale Park Stadium on June 20 next year in aid of charities Donna Louise Hospice for Children and Young People, Unicef UK and The Hubb Foundation.
