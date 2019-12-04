Global  

New wounded warrior abilities ranch taking shape in Pinellas County

Construction is in full swing on a state of the art park that will soon help hundreds of local veterans.

The Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch will open in about five months on 62nd Avenue North in Pinellas Park.
