Allan Trimble's coaching impact off the field

CAREER AT JENKS - BUT HEIMPACTED COUNTLESS LIVESBEFORE THAT..

WHEN HESTARTED HIS "TEACHING"CAREER AT OWASSO IN THE LATE19-80's.ONE OF HIS STUDENTS JOINEDTHE MILITARY AFTERGRADUATION... ANDNOW REFLECTS ON HOW MUCHTRIMBLE HELPED HIM, AND SOMANY OTHERS.

HE TOLD OURCHRIS DIMARIA - COACHTRIMBLE'S ATTITUDE AND LOVEFOR THE STUDENTS LIT UP THECLASSROOM, AS WELL AS THEFOOTBALL FIELD.SHEL EUGENE COX / TRIMBLE'SFORMER STUDENT: "HE WASTHIS VERY VIBRANTPERSONALITY, PEOPLEGRAVITATED TOWARD HIM.

IT'SJUST SOMETHING YOU DON'TTHINK ABOUT AT SCHOOL UNTILYEARS LATER WHEN YOU HEARABOUT SOMETHING LIKE THIS."SHEL EUGENE COX MOVED TOOWASSO - THE MIDDLE OF HISSOPHOMORE YEAR OF HIGHSCHOOL.

THAT'S WHEN HE METALLAN TRIMBLE FOR THE FIRSTTIME.SHEL EUGENE COX / TRIMBLE'SFORMER STUDENT: "COMINGFROM A SMALL TOWN IN TEXASAND GOING TO OWASSO, IT WASKIND OF INTIMIDATING.

ALLANTRIMBLE WAS MY MATH TEACHER,AND WATCHING HIM WITH THEOTHER STUDENTS, WATCHING HIMLAUGHWITH HIM AND CARRY ON, HEMADE IT VERY EASY TO TALKWITH HIM AND KNOW HIM." SHELWATCHED COACH TRIMBLE COACHKIDS - IN THE CLASSROOM ANDON THE FIELD.

HE EVEN WENTTO TRIMBLE AS A SENIOR..GETTING READY TO ENLIST INTHE NAVY.

WHEN SHEL CAMEHOME..

HE ARRIVED TO SEEEVERYTHING COACH TRIMBLE WASBECOMING.SHEL EUGENE COX / TRIMBLE'SFORMER STUDENT: "YOU NEVERIMAGINED AT THE TIME THATSIX OR SEVEN YEARS LATER, IJOIN THE NAVY AND COME HOME,AND FIND OUT HE'S COACHINGFOOTBALL AND BUILDING APROGRAM AT JENKS, AND IEXPECTED AS MUCH FROM HISPERSONALITY, THE WAY HETREATED PEOPLE AT OWASSO."CHRIS DIMARIA / FACEBOOK -CHRIS DIMARIA KJRH: "SHELSAYS BECAUSE TRIMBLE HAD ANIMPACT ON SO MANY LIVES ATBOTH OWASSO AND JENKS, IT'SONLY FITTING THIS WEEKENDTHOSE TWO TEAMS WILL FACEOFF FOR THE TITLE."SHEL EUGENE COX / TRIMBLE'SFORMER STUDENT: "I THINKIT'S REALLY INTERESTINGBECAUSE OF WHERE HE CAMEFROM WITH US, THE LIVES HETOUCHED IN OWASSO, AND THESIGNIFICANT INFLUENCE HECREATED WITH ALL THOSEPEOPLE IN JENKS." NOW WITHTHE TULSA AIR NATIONAL GUARD- SHEL LOOKS BACK ON THOSEDAYS WITH TRIMBLE WITH FONDMEMORIES..

WISHING HIS BESTTO TRIMBLE'S FAMILY ANDEVERYONE WHO SHARED HIM WITHALL OF GREEN COUNTRY.SHEL EUGENE COX / TRIMBLE'SFORMER STUDENT: "I JUSTWANT TO TELL HIM, IF ICOULD, THANK YOU.

AND TELLHIS FAMILY THANK YOU FORBEING SUCH A PART OF THAT."CHRIS DIMARIA, 2 WORKS FORYOU.THOSE WHO WISH TO HONORTRIMBLE'S LEGACY... CANDONATE TO THE 'TRIMBLESTRONG' FOUNDATION -- TOHELP OTHERS WITH A-L-S.

A 'CARE ACCOUNT' HAS ALSO BEEN SET UP AT ARVEST BANK... FOR HIS FAMILY.



