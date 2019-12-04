Global  

LITTLE WOMEN Movie Clip - You'll Need to Marry

LITTLE WOMEN Movie Clip - You'll Need to Marry Aunt March (Meryl Streep) imparts some wisdom to an independence-seeking Jo (Saoirse Ronan).

#LittleWomenMovie in theaters Christmas.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life.

In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms -- is both timeless and timely.

Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

Directed by: Greta Gerwig Screenplay by: Greta Gerwig Based on the Novel by: Louisa May Alcott Produced by: Amy Pascal Denise Di Novi Robin Swicord Executive Producers: Adam Merims Evelyn O’Neill Rachel O’Connor Arnon Milchan Cast: Saoirse Ronan Emma Watson Florence Pugh Eliza Scanlen Laura Dern Timothée Chalamet Tracy Letts Bob Odenkirk James Norton Louis Garrel with Chris Cooper and Meryl Streep #SaoirseRonan #MerylStreep #LittleWomen #LittleWomenClip #LittleWomenAdaptation #LittleWomen #LittleWomenMovie #Clip #Sony
markgrago

Mark Grago 🎞 📸🖊📚🎥 🇺🇲 🧙‍♂️ This movie is all over the newspapers, jeez! 🎬📽️🎟️ How ‘Little Women’ Throws a Dance Party https://t.co/2eM2FeZEOm 23 hours ago

imfreakinggay

rach I saw a clip of Florence Pugh in little women and I LITERALLY cannot stop having dreams about the movie.....idk wha… https://t.co/09e3U6vd2E 3 days ago

MissChemical

hedi 🎄 They should havr named it “little timothe” instead of “little women “ since every clip of the movie includes him 🙄 5 days ago

loaddingin321

 RT @serenitytimmy: i’m so excited for little women i srsly want to cry so bad rn idk why i’m holding back tears just from that small clip.… 6 days ago

martingomezdlp

Maki Every little clip and image that comes out from LITTLE WOMEN is so great, I'm obsessed and I haven't even watched the***movie 😭 6 days ago

serenitytimmy

𝓚 i’m so excited for little women i srsly want to cry so bad rn idk why i’m holding back tears just from that small c… https://t.co/gobyJFJXnR 6 days ago

rivleos

amy adams’ oscar manager every day i see a new clip from little women. this movie practically leaked just put the puzzle pieces together-.- 6 days ago


Recent related videos

Ryan Jay Reviews Big Movies in Theaters This Christmas [Video]Ryan Jay Reviews Big Movies in Theaters This Christmas

Thinking about seeing a movie this weekend, but are afraid it won't be worth your time or money? Well, we have you covered! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru,..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:00Published

Saoirse Ronan compares Taylor Swift to Louisa May Alcott [Video]Saoirse Ronan compares Taylor Swift to Louisa May Alcott

Saoirse Ronan compares Taylor Swift to Louisa May Alcott The actress is currently starring as Alcott's heroine Jo March in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of 'Little Women' and Saoirse says that Alcott's..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:07Published

