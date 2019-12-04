LITTLE WOMEN Movie Clip - You'll Need to Marry

LITTLE WOMEN Movie Clip - You'll Need to Marry Aunt March (Meryl Streep) imparts some wisdom to an independence-seeking Jo (Saoirse Ronan).

Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life.

In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms -- is both timeless and timely.

Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

