Mug shot of the day - 12/03/19 - Robert from Tomah

0
It's time for this morning's mugshot of the day'... where you submit photos for a chance to win one of our news eight this morning' coffee mugs.

Today's winner is robert from tomah.

Robert sent us a photo of cluck norris' ... a sort of mascot for the tomah high school limited edition show choir.

Chuck's adventures with choir members and parents have taken him to cranfest ... jellystone... and even new york.

Our daily mugshot winners get a news eight this morning' coffee mug.

It's easy to win... just take a photo with a mug in it somewhere... and e-mail it to us.

The address is mugshot at w- k-b-t dot com.'

Be sure to include your name with your entry.

(you can also mail in your entry to us here at news eight.) we're




