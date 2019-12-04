Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rancher waits 10 months to get truck back from diesel repair shop, finds it sitting in a tow yard

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:10s - Published < > Embed
Rancher waits 10 months to get truck back from diesel repair shop, finds it sitting in a tow yard

Rancher waits 10 months to get truck back from diesel repair shop, finds it sitting in a tow yard

When a local rancher sent his pickup truck off to get repaired, he didn't expect to find it in a tow yard more than 10 months later.

When the racher finally got the truck back, it wasn’t fixed and his insurance check for the $18,000 job was long gone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.