Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Man tries to open door on BA flight

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Man tries to open door on BA flight

Man tries to open door on BA flight

A man had to be restrained after trying to open the door of a British Airways flight in midair.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Inebriated man busts jet door, delays flight in Thailand [Video]Inebriated man busts jet door, delays flight in Thailand

Thailand — A "crazed" flier tore the emergency door right off the hinges moments before an airplane's scheduled takeoff, according to the Bangkok Post. A drunk bubba ripped open the emergency exit..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published

Tourist sparks panic after opening plane door moments before takeoff in Thailand [Video]Tourist sparks panic after opening plane door moments before takeoff in Thailand

A tourist sparked panic after tearing open a plane's emergency exit door moments before take-off. The holidaymaker was onboard the Airbus A320 with 86 passengers ready to taxi across the tarmac in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.