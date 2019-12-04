Global  

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's role in 'The Irishman'

The Oscar winning actress plays Peggy Sheeran in the film, daughter of Frank Sheeran, portrayed by De Niro.

Though her character is central to the development of the story, Paquin speaks only seven lines in the film.
