Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

60-year-old mechanic from India builds the 'world's smallest Jeep'

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
60-year-old mechanic from India builds the 'world's smallest Jeep'

60-year-old mechanic from India builds the 'world's smallest Jeep'

Bawar Singh, a 60-year-old mechanic from Punjab, has found the perfect solution to gridlocked roads by building the world's smallest Jeep.

The footage, filmed on November 16, captures Singh building the car before four men are shown riding the vehicle.

Standing at just three-feet tall and made from the parts of different vehicles, such a Maruti Suzuki and Honda, this tiny Jeep is one of the smallest cars on Indian roads.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Singh built his first miniature Jeep for a physically handicapped person but was not able to build more at that time as that would mean leaving his day time job of a mechanic.

"Singh has been making Jeeps for last 8 years and has made around 18 Jeeps.

"This tiny Jeep is less than 1000 U.S dollars, which is cheaper than many scooters and motorcycles roaming on Indian roads.

"Singh has already sold many of his creations but he dreams of selling his cars on a large scale."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Stephansan002

ஸ்டீஃபன் #Christopher Alphonse Raj, a 42 #year old AC #Mechanic from #Trichy got #arrested by #Police #officers for… https://t.co/T3XznaBDv2 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.