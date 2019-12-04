60-year-old mechanic from India builds the 'world's smallest Jeep'

Bawar Singh, a 60-year-old mechanic from Punjab, has found the perfect solution to gridlocked roads by building the world's smallest Jeep.

The footage, filmed on November 16, captures Singh building the car before four men are shown riding the vehicle.

Standing at just three-feet tall and made from the parts of different vehicles, such a Maruti Suzuki and Honda, this tiny Jeep is one of the smallest cars on Indian roads.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Singh built his first miniature Jeep for a physically handicapped person but was not able to build more at that time as that would mean leaving his day time job of a mechanic.

"Singh has been making Jeeps for last 8 years and has made around 18 Jeeps.

"This tiny Jeep is less than 1000 U.S dollars, which is cheaper than many scooters and motorcycles roaming on Indian roads.

"Singh has already sold many of his creations but he dreams of selling his cars on a large scale."