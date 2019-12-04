From Doris Day to Grumpy Cat -- the celebrities who passed away in 2019

The iconic fashion force and Chanel creative director, KARL LAGERFELD, died on February 19, aged 85, a source close to the company confirmed.

The German often called "Kaiser Karl" was a leading designer for the French fashion house for the last 30 years.

He joined Chanel in 1983 when the brand risked being a symbol for monied grannies.

But according to those who knew him, his key asset was a refusal to look back to the past.

With that, he turned the couture house around, by slashing hemlines, adding glitz to any outfit, and launching grandiose runway shows.

He was also known to mingle with the young and trendy.

Lagerfeld also collaborated with LVHM's Fendi, Chloe, and even high street store H&M.

The master craftsman will not just be remembered for his white pony-tail and dark sunglasses, but for his dedication to the craft and his love of literature.

American actor LUKE PERRY, the former star of 1990s television series "Beverly Hills, 90210," died on March 4, aged 52, after suffering a massive stroke, his publicist said.

Perry was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on February 27 after suffering the stroke at his home, celebrity website TMZ.com reported.

Perry played Fred Andrews on the teen television series "Riverdale" but was better known for his role as the handsome loner Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210", which was set around a group of students living in the upscale southern California city.

Belgian-born film director AGNES VARDA died at her home in Paris aged 90 on March 29, her film production company Cine-Tamaris said.

Varda was a towering figure of French New Wave cinema of the 1950s and 1960s and a contemporary of directors such as Francois Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard.

Varda won an honorary Oscar in 2017 for her career that included the feminist classic "Cleo from 5 to 7" and "The Gleaners and I".

Her latest film, "Varda by Agnes", was presented in February at the Berlin Film Festival and received the honorary Berlinale Camera award.

Oscar nominated filmmaker JOHN SINGLETON passed away on April 29 after his family removed life support following a debilitating stroke earlier in the month.

He was 51 years old.

Singleton was best known for directing and writing the 1991 groundbreaking film "Boyz N The Hood," depicting life in South Central, LA amid the perils of gang violence.

The film was his directorial debut, and he became the first African-American and youngest person ever to be nominated for an Academy Award for best director, at age 24.

Singleton later directed movies such as the love drama "Poetic Justice" starring the late rapper Tupac Shakur and Janet Jackson, and action film "2 Fast 2 Furious." Actress DORIS DAY, who became one of the greatest box-office attractions of her time as the cheery, freckle-faced personification of wholesomeness, died on May 13 at the age of 97, her foundation said.

Day, who co-starred with 1950s and 60s superstars such as Rock Hudson and Cary Grant, died at her Carmel, California home after a bout of pneumonia, the Doris Day Animal Foundation said on its website.

Her shiny girl-next-door image was built on a series of innocent romantic comedies, including "Pillow Talk," for which Day received an Oscar nomination, "That Touch of Mink" and "The Thrill of It All." Day also had hit records, most notably "Que Sera, Sera" from the movie "The Man Who Knew Too Much." It became her theme song, even though she had initially been reluctant to record it.

GRUMPY CAT, an internet celebrity for her permanent frown, died "in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha" on May 14, leaving behind countless online jokes about how we all feel at our worst moments, her family said.

She was 7.

Despite care from top professionals, Grumpy died from complications after a recent urinary tract infection, the family said on Twitter.

Grumpy, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, became an internet sensation after her owner Tabatha Bundesen posted a picture of her scowl six years ago.

She went on to appear on magazine covers, television advertisements and even starred in her own movie "Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever.

K-pop singer KOO HARA, who had suffered from depression, was found dead on November 24.

The 28-year-old singer has spoken out against cyber bullying.

She debuted with five-member band Kara in 2008.

They helped fan the global K-pop wave, building large fan bases in Japan, China and other countries.