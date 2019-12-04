Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Players Who Could SAVE Your Club’s Season XI

Video Credit: TheFootballDaily - Duration: 10:59s - Published < > Embed
Players Who Could SAVE Your Club’s Season XI

Players Who Could SAVE Your Club’s Season XI

We're not saying all of these clubs need their season 'saving' from disaster BUT for Chelsea the extra addition of Chilwell could push them on to bigger things.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Retron1985

Julius Benedict 🇺🇸⚔️🎮🌈 RT @dcc24dc: @DCUO I do really hope you got something big for the next gen (PS5, etc). Im not hating free as a lot of people do, but you ar… 9 hours ago

dcc24dc

DaviiD @DCUO I do really hope you got something big for the next gen (PS5, etc). Im not hating free as a lot of people do,… https://t.co/ycT5o2K3VL 1 day ago

TomHE41388911

FPL Tips @caamirioz @OfficialFPL What would your starting XI be. You already have 12 players who play every week anyway (Wit… https://t.co/SNqIjCyPdN 2 days ago

peterjames314

peter James @IamJoeChurch @PaulKStoneman94 @SkySportsPL @SkySportsNews @liamjenkins97 Bloody magician Dynamo could not save you… https://t.co/eKlDaOLJ95 2 days ago

All5John

Jaccin @avappleyard @DocJackGriffin @NHLFlyers there's no way this is on Elliott, Bernie himself could not save this mess… https://t.co/VxeEpYh3xy 6 days ago

D_Ricker81

Ricker81 @Schmeelk @NYGiantsDevelop I get the structure but it’s still actuall 21 mil in cash spent that for what 12 games w… https://t.co/feEzyZIQzC 1 week ago

harra979

Silverleaf @MatthewCmiel You could give her an ability called face your mortality. AOE fear affect. You could even have anoth… https://t.co/xsbSwAsNKH 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.