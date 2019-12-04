Lil Nas X and Normani named on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published Lil Nas X and Normani named on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list Rapper Lil Nas X and pop star Nornani have been tipped for big things in 2020 after landing mentions on Forbes magazine's annual 30 Under 30 list. 0

