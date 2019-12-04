Global  

Top 10 Worst Things James Bond Has Done

Top 10 Worst Things James Bond Has Done

Top 10 Worst Things James Bond Has Done

From Connery to Craig, 007 has done some pretty shady stuff.

For this list, we’re looking at some of the worst, most problematic and immoral things James Bond has done, including moments from “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965), “The Spy Who Loved Me” (1977), “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012) and more.

What do YOU think is the worst thing Bond has ever done?

Let us know in the comments!
