Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

BBC unveil new adaptation of Worzel Gummidge

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
BBC unveil new adaptation of Worzel Gummidge

BBC unveil new adaptation of Worzel Gummidge

Credit: BBC A dazzling, modern adaptation of Worzel Gummidge comes to BBC One in two one-hour films, inspired by the classic books of Barbara Euphan Todd.

This family treat will bring these glorious stories to life for an audience of all ages and is tipped to be the TV event of the season.

Mackenzie Crook, who writes, directs and stars as Worzel Gummidge, has taken Scatterbrook Farm and the infamous characters of this well-loved tale and injected them with a tender and authentic charm.

This is the perfect family adventure, packed with a fun, mischievous spirit and delivered with an environmental message.

He has gathered a host of both accomplished and brilliant actors who will appear in this eagerly anticipated adaptation.

Mackenzie Crook said: “I’m thrilled to be back working with the BBC and many members of the Detectorists team to bring Worzel Gummidge to a new generation of viewers and reintroduce him to old friends.

Adapting Barbara Euphan Todd’s books into these two films has been a joy and I’ve completely fallen for her charming, irreverent scarecrow.” Playing The Green Man, creator of the scarecrows, who arrives to Scatterbrook in episode two, is comedy legend Sir Michael Palin.

He says: “It’s a lovely part for me, but the whole script is very memorable and touching, and very funny too.

It quite skillfully weaves in something for everybody all the time.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

I'm A Celebrity Heads Up A Golden TV Weekend | Good Vibes Only [Video]I'm A Celebrity Heads Up A Golden TV Weekend | Good Vibes Only

We look forward to a weekend of great TV, including Michelle Visage dancing to Vogue on Strictly, the new BBC adaptation of War Of The Worlds, and the latest series of I’m A Celeb featuring Caitlyn..

Credit: Good Vibes Only     Duration: 11:10Published

Five Things You Didn’t Know About ‘His Dark Materials’ [Video]Five Things You Didn’t Know About ‘His Dark Materials’

The BBC has released a new adaptation of “His Dark Materials”, the classic Philip Pullman trilogy. Featuring special effects and all-star cast, the series is the BBC’s most expensive creation to..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.