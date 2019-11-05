BBC unveil new adaptation of Worzel Gummidge

Credit: BBC A dazzling, modern adaptation of Worzel Gummidge comes to BBC One in two one-hour films, inspired by the classic books of Barbara Euphan Todd.

This family treat will bring these glorious stories to life for an audience of all ages and is tipped to be the TV event of the season.

Mackenzie Crook, who writes, directs and stars as Worzel Gummidge, has taken Scatterbrook Farm and the infamous characters of this well-loved tale and injected them with a tender and authentic charm.

This is the perfect family adventure, packed with a fun, mischievous spirit and delivered with an environmental message.

He has gathered a host of both accomplished and brilliant actors who will appear in this eagerly anticipated adaptation.

Mackenzie Crook said: “I’m thrilled to be back working with the BBC and many members of the Detectorists team to bring Worzel Gummidge to a new generation of viewers and reintroduce him to old friends.

Adapting Barbara Euphan Todd’s books into these two films has been a joy and I’ve completely fallen for her charming, irreverent scarecrow.” Playing The Green Man, creator of the scarecrows, who arrives to Scatterbrook in episode two, is comedy legend Sir Michael Palin.

He says: “It’s a lovely part for me, but the whole script is very memorable and touching, and very funny too.

It quite skillfully weaves in something for everybody all the time.”